Anna Johansson

Videos
What Are the Secrets to Creating Social Media-Friendly Videos That Sell? Here Are 5 Answers.
It's not enough to just create a pretty video with 4k cameras. In modern marketing, you need video that sells.
Dress Codes
What Does Your Office Dress Code Say About Your Brand?
Is your dress code 'casual clothing' or 'smart casual' and what's the difference? Your code might say more about your brand than you realize.
Office Space
7 Ways Your Office Affects Productivity (Without Your Realizing It)
Good lighting, attention to ambient noise levels and the installation of plants are all very well. Of course, they can't compete with pay policies.
Distractions
Why Entrepreneurs Are Constantly Distracted (and 6 Ways to Fight Back)
Once thrown off track, a worker needs 23 minutes, on average, to get back to the original task. What could you have done in that 23 minutes?
Risk
Does Risk-Taking Really Lead to Success? That Depends.
Open risk-taking is a bad idea. But calculated risk-taking is something else again.
Business Failure
How to Recover From Your First Failed Business
Be sure to conduct a post-mortem on your failed business. Then pick yourself up and try again.
Success Stories
5 Successful Entrepreneurs Who Started With No Experience But Made Sure They Got It
Early experience, not trial and error, was the path to success for Andrew Carnegie, Joyce Hall, Jan Koum and other big names.
Startup Investment
OMG: 5 Investors/Groups Who Passed on Brilliant Ideas ... and on Windfalls Worth Millions
Who could have foreseen that the Beatles would become the biggest rock band of all time?
Office Space
6 Companies With Amazing Office Layouts to Inspire Your Office Redesign
Wide open spaces, a petting zoo, a napping space? What will it take to make your employees stay forever?
Promotional Products
Would a Promotional Product Be Effective at Helping You Market Your Startup?
T-shirts. Flash drives. Pens. Chocolates. What giveaway items will help customers remember your product more than SEO will?
Health and Wellness
5 Health Habits These Successful Entrepreneurs Swear By
If Seth Godin drinks a healthy smoothie and Mark Cuban exercises an hour every day, you can, too.
Bootstrapping
Ready to Bootstrap? Consider These 5 Real-Life Stories.
Bootstrapping isn't always the path to riches. In fact, it's risky -- and a mixed bag when it comes to success.
bad publicity
Is That Memo Worth Sending? These 5 Leaked Memos Will Make You Reconsider.
Before hitting 'send,' consider the ramifications if that memo is seen by outside eyes.
Financial Planning
The Best Ways to Deal with a Financial Emergency As an Entrepreneur
Take heart, knowing that Tesla, Apple and FedEx have also been there -- and survived.
Corporate Social Responsibility
Corporate Social Responsibility Can Actually Be a Competitive Advantage, So Where's Your CSR Program?
Here are six companies leading the way in CSR not just because it's trendy but because it's the right thing to do.