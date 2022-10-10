Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Moshe Oz is a man who knows a thing or two about protection. A former Israeli Special Forces operative, he founded Ardix, a company that specializes in medical equipment and personal protective gear.

Among its many innovations, Ardix has developed a line of advanced body armor that is designed to reduce the severity of injuries caused by bombings and other explosive devices. The company has also created a system that can rapidly detect and decontaminate hazardous materials, making it an essential tool for first responders. In a world that is increasingly dangerous, Ardix is helping to keep people safe. Thanks to the vision and creativity of its founder, Moshe Oz, the company is revolutionizing the field of protection.

The need for civil protection equipment

In today's world, civil protection equipment is more important than ever. With the increasing frequency of natural disasters, both man-made and natural, it is essential that we have the means to protect both individuals and infrastructure. Firefighters, for example, need access to the latest in protective gear in order to safely do their job. The same is true for members of the press, who often find themselves in harm's way while covering stories. And with the rise of terrorist attacks, field hospitals are becoming an increasingly vital part of our emergency response planning. By investing in civil protection equipment, we can help to ensure that our people and our infrastructure are better prepared to withstand the challenges of a changing world.

The story of Ardix

Ardix specializes in civil protection equipment, field hospitals, and general protection equipment for businesses and organizations. Ardix has entered the civil protection market with one of the most advanced armor plates in the world, with the new Shock-Brake system.

Ardix mobile field hospital

Their patented system ShockBrake is made to reduce the shock wave of a bullet by more than 60%, using a special, engineered layer.

Using a unique mix material system, this Ardix armor level 4 advanced has demonstrated incredible ballistic capabilities, as well as excellent multi-hit resistance which makes it advanced.

The visionary behind the company is Moshe Oz: A well renowned Israeli entrepreneur.

Moshe Oz, the famous Israeli entrepreneur and leading manufacturer of protection equipment is the visionary behind Ardix. Moshe has a long track record of success in a variety of businesses. He was born in Israel and grew up in Beer Sheva in southern Israel, holds an MBA. After serving in the military, he was associated with defense equipment businesses. Then he went on to start Ardix, which has become a leading player in the global protection equipment market.

Under Moshe's leadership, Ardix has developed groundbreaking new technologies that are ready to save countless lives. In Thanks to Moshe's vision and leadership, Ardix is making the world a safer place for everyone.