For over seven decades, Tezman Holding has established itself as a cornerstone of Turkish industry. Founded in 1948, this family-owned conglomerate has cultivated a reputation for strategic diversification across a vast array of sectors. From chemicals and pharmaceuticals to real estate and construction, Tezman Holding's multi-faceted approach has fostered resilience and growth throughout its long history.

Steadfast Leadership, Strategic Growth

Under the astute leadership of Chairman Erol Tezman, the second generation of the Tezman family, the company embraced groundbreaking innovations and strategic expansion. This legacy continues with Selim Tezman, the third generation, who embodies the family's commitment to excellence as he steers the company towards even greater heights.

A core principle guiding Tezman Holding's success lies in its diversified investment strategy. This approach mitigates risk by establishing a presence in multiple key sectors of the Turkish economy. It also allows the company to leverage expertise and resources across its subsidiaries, fostering a spirit of collaboration and integration.

Sel Sanayi: A Pioneering Force in Hydrolyzed Collagen

Sel Sanayi, a subsidiary established in 1961, exemplifies Tezman Holding's commitment to fostering innovation within its diverse portfolio. Over its six decades of operation, Sel Sanayi has evolved significantly within the protein production industry. This evolution culminated in the creation of Collasel, a pioneering brand in the rapidly growing hydrolyzed collagen market.

Collasel focuses on producing high-quality hydrolyzed collagen peptides derived from both bovine and fish sources. Hydrolyzed collagen peptides are smaller, more easily digestible forms of collagen, a protein vital for healthy skin, bones, and connective tissues. Collasel's products contribute significantly to the global market, catering to the increasing demand for collagen supplements across various industries.

Collasel's Innovation: Setting New Industry Standards

Sel Sanayi, under the leadership of Selim Tezman (who also serves as Executive Board Member of Tezman Holding), has spearheaded Collasel's rise as a trailblazer in the hydrolyzed collagen industry. In 2022, Collasel introduced its innovative collagen tripeptide, a form of collagen that boasts significantly faster absorption compared to traditional collagen supplements. This breakthrough was followed by the launch of the world's first Bovine Collagen Tripeptide in 2023, further solidifying Collasel's position at the forefront of the industry.

Selim Tezman himself emphasizes Collasel's dedication to quality and innovation: "These advancements underscore not only Collasel's dedication to quality but also its role as a trailblazer in the industry. Collasel's achievements highlight the importance of continuous innovation and the pursuit of excellence. As Collasel propels forward, setting new industry standards, we will reinforce our pledge to lead through innovation, ensuring its legacy of success continues to grow."

Hydrolyzed Collagen: A Flourishing Market Segment

Collasel's success aligns with the burgeoning popularity of hydrolyzed collagen in the health and wellness sector. Consumers worldwide are increasingly seeking natural solutions to enhance their well-being, and hydrolyzed collagen offers a range of potential benefits, including improved skin and gut health, stronger hair and nails, and support for joints and bones.

The hydrolyzed collagen market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in major markets like the United States and Germany. Collasel's strategic focus on this flourishing market segment positions the brand for continued success in the years to come.

Tezman Holding: A Legacy of Diversification Continues

Collasel's rise serves as a testament to Tezman Holding's unwavering commitment to diversification and strategic investment. Since its inception, Tezman Holding has fostered success stories across various sectors, from Sel Sanayi's innovative collagen production to subsidiaries in food, pharmaceuticals, and real estate.

As Tezman Holding approaches its 76th year, the company continues to celebrate recent achievements. These include successful acquisitions in Europe, planned expansions in North and South America, and the launch of Nutrafine Health, a nutraceutical company established in the Netherlands. These developments illustrate Tezman Holding's ongoing commitment to growth and its dedication to identifying new opportunities across diverse industries.

Looking ahead, Tezman Holding's legacy of diversification and strategic investment positions the company for continued success in the ever-evolving global marketplace. With Collasel leading the way in the hydrolyzed collagen industry, Tezman Holding demonstrates its ability to not only adapt to changing consumer trends but also to become a driving force within emerging market segments.