At the heart of SHARIF HOUSE Handcrafted Travel is the belief that worldwide journeys are not only about the immersive beauty of captivating destinations but also about ensuring that every step along the way is an enjoyable experience on its own. Located in Dubai, the glistening jewel of the Middle East, this luxurious home of prestigious travel is where adventure meets opulence, transforming ordinary travels into a collection of memories cherished forever.

Knocking on SHARIF HOUSE's doors is evocative of opening the gates to a realm of personalized experiences, top notch accommodation, tailored care, and unparalleled service, with every second emanating the essence of exclusivity and excellence. From unforgettable excursions for the most intrepid travelers to soothing odysseys through serene wellness destinations - like the breathtaking landscapes of South Africa and the mesmerizing beauty of the Alps - and hedonistic shopping festivities in Paris or Rome, SHARIF HOUSE curates experiences that are uniquely yours.

In this lavish universe, dreams are hand-crafted by a passionate team of expert artisans eager and qualified to fulfill intricate requests, ensuring that every detail of the trip, no matter how complex, will be taken care of at any time throughout the journey. A boutique company, SHARIF HOUSE boasts a small yet powerful team of approximately 30 employees – every single one an artisan of travel luxury with over 30 years of combined travel wisdom.

A testament to SHARIF HOUSE's eminence, the company was recently inducted into Takumians, one of the two exclusive communities curated by Traveller Made ®. As part of this high-end network of travel designers, the company contributes its passion and wisdom to fuel a powerful movement where elegance and refined craftsmanship converge.

SHARIF HOUSE, with its ethos of client-centrism and a commitment to fulfilling even the most complex travel fantasies, ensures the experience is as stress-free as it is luxurious. From the very first stage of the process, this team of magicians listens attentively to every customer's unique needs and preferences, acting as a guiding light throughout every step, from choosing the destination and booking a commercial flight, a private jet, or a yacht to selecting the most decadent accommodation and curating a personalized itinerary, whether it's a honeymooners tailor-made package of exploring magnificent venues.

Dedicated to providing services that please the particular tastes of those used to lavishness and abundance, SHARIF HOUSE's services transcend the trip's finish line, with the team frequently following up with clients and sharing new travel trends and breathtaking destinations. "It's not about the journey, accommodation, a first-class flight, or limousine airport transfers. It's about providing a one-of-a-kind, bespoke experience that can't be relived by anyone else," shares Kinan Assaf, Operations Manager. "With us, the experience doesn't end when the plane lands. The loyalty and trust our guests have in us eternalize it, making luxurious, customized travel possible as long as they aspire to dream big, reach high, and never settle for less than what they're worth."

Designed to sell the world to discerning travelers from all corners of the globe, SHARIF HOUSE is what home is all about. It is that feeling of comfort, safety, and peace of mind that continues to attract renowned guests with high expectations, empowering them to enjoy romantic getaways, family holidays, personalized tours of Italy's designer boutiques and grand opera houses, or captivating concerts and enthralling sports events without a single disturbance standing in the way of pleasure.

"At SHARIF HOUSE, luxury travel is not only about breathtaking landscapes, exotic destinations, and exceptional level of care," says Kinan Assaf. "It's also about comfort and serenity. With everything taken care of, nothing can get in the way of joy, allowing you to experience the pinnacle of luxury travel and indulge in the wonders of the world with peace of mind."