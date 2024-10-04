When struggling with mental health woes, finding the proper care can make all the difference. Pacific Coast Mental Health, a leading mental health services provider, has given itself the mission of providing treatment in as inclusive and effective a manner as possible.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When struggling with mental health woes, finding the proper care can make all the difference. Pacific Coast Mental Health, a leading mental health services provider, has given itself the mission of providing treatment in as inclusive and effective a manner as possible.

Based out of a calm residential neighborhood in Costa Mesa, the facility is known for its all-encompassing treatment methods – going beyond traditional psychiatric therapy and into the realm of lifestyle improvements and social support.

Holistic and Personalized Care

Pacific Coast Mental Health's holistic approach to treatment sets it apart. They understand that truly healing one's mental health involves more than simply correcting symptoms. To truly heal the mind, the entire person must be supported—mind, body, and spirit. As stated on the facility's website, "We believe in treating the whole person, not just a diagnosis."

This view is evident in their personalized treatment plans, customized to each individual's unique challenges and goals. "Our clinical team works closely with each client to develop a comprehensive treatment plan. These plans are meant to address specific challenges and help them build the skills they need back out in the real world," says Dr. Soren Shamsian, clinical director at Pacific Coast Mental Health.

Combining evidence-based therapies, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), Pacific Coast Mental Health's holistic approach augments further with mindfulness, yoga, and art therapy.

Comprehensive Residential Treatment

Pacific Coast Mental Health offers a top-notch residential treatment program as the foundation of its services. Based in a luxurious facility meant to provide an extensive and supportive environment, clients can focus on their recovery without the distractions and stressors of everyday life.

"Our residential treatment program is designed to provide the highest level of care for those struggling with mental health issues," explains Dr. Shamsian. "We have a team of experienced professionals, including psychiatrists, therapists, and nurses, who are available 24/7 to support our clients on their journey to wellness."

The residential program includes a wide range of services, such as individual and group therapy, medication management, and experiential therapies. Clients also benefit from nutritious meals prepared by professional chefs and have access to amenities like private rooms, a fitness center, and beautiful outdoor spaces.

Specialized Treatment for Depression and Anxiety

Pacific Coast Mental Health recognizes the unique challenges posed by the myriad of mental health conditions that afflict its patients. Each individual case is provided with the attention and thought required to treat it – all in the form of specialized treatment programs crafted by experienced professionals.

One excellent example is the depression treatment program, which focuses on helping clients develop coping skills, challenge negative thought patterns, and build a strong support system. "Depression can be incredibly isolating, but at Pacific Coast Mental Health, clients find a community of understanding and support," says Dr. Shamsian.

Similarly, the facility's anxiety treatment program aims to help clients manage their symptoms, reduce stress, and build resilience. Through a combination of therapy, mindfulness practices, and exposure therapy, clients master the art of processing through their symptoms, allowing them to live life to the fullest.

Pacific Coast Mental Health's commitment to holistic care truly sets it apart in the mental health industry. The core of the facility's mission is treating each client as a unique individual, and the team has helped countless people reclaim their lives and achieve lasting recovery.