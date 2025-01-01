Jim Sperduto
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
As president of ADP’s Small Business Services, which supports over 900,000 small businesses, Jim Sperduto has a unique lens into the challenges entrepreneurs face while striving to achieve their dreams. Jim provides insights into what’s important to small business owners right now.
Latest
Employee Experience & Recruiting
This Employee Benefits Strategy Will Give Your Business an Edge
Getting creative with benefit offerings can help small businesses level the talent playing field.