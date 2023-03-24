Founded in 2011 by Ross Andrew Paquette, Maropost was a company that quickly rose to become a prominent marketing and customer engagement provider

In the world of e-commerce, businesses are always looking for platforms that can help them streamline their operations, drive sales, and ultimately grow their business. While Shopify has long been a popular choice for merchants, a growing number are now turning to Maropost.

First, it's important to note that until recently, Maropost and Shopify were very different platforms. While Shopify is primarily an e-commerce platform, Maropost initially focused on marketing automation and customer engagement.

Founded in 2011 by Ross Andrew Paquette, Maropost was a company that quickly rose to become a prominent marketing and customer engagement provider. The platform presented a comprehensive set of tools that allowed businesses to manage all their marketing channels in one location, including email, SMS, social media, push notifications, and more.

While Maropost has retained its heavyweight title in this regard, it also recently unveiled a new, consolidated commerce platform that extends far beyond marketing.

Following the acquisition of various businesses, including Australian platform Neto, Maropost Commerce Cloud is now the only B2B and multi-channel ecommerce platform that offers a one-stop-shop solution for ecommerce, inventory management, order management, and shipping labelling.

In addition, it now includes an exceptional omnichannel Advanced POS software (formerly Retail Express) as well as a top-of-the-line site search capability (formerly Findify), which offers AI-powered search, merchandising, recommendations, and collections.

Given this shift, it's no surprise that more and more merchants, such as Icon by Design, Bedhead Hats, and Petzoo, among countless others, are turning to Maropost for their business needs.

The aforementioned Bedhead Hats, in particular, reported that Maropost helped them achieve an incredible 2,300% increase in their revenue leveraging B2B and B2C ecommerce.

"Maropost Commerce Cloud allows you to really grow your revenue through various sales channels but also contain your costs on the back-end, because it has so much functionality," explained Bedhead Hats founder Richelle Ellis.

Meanwhile, Petzoo reported a 500% increase in revenue following their Maropost integration.

"Maropost Commerce Cloud has saved us hours every day with being able to streamline the shipping process. It is also easy to train staff to use, which is one of those things that can make life a lot easier when bringing someone new onboard," added Jon Wakefield from Petzoo.

With its robust suite of features and advanced technology, it's no wonder why some businesses are picking Maropost over its competitors. As Maropost continues to grow and innovate, it's clear that this platform is one to watch in the world of e-commerce.

So why exactly are an increasing number of e-commerce merchants choosing Maropost? One reason is Maropost's integrated platform, which allows businesses to manage all their marketing channels in one place, including email, SMS, social media, push notifications, and more. This can help companies create a more cohesive customer experience and streamline their marketing efforts.

Another key differentiator of Maropost is its advanced artificial intelligence capabilities, such as predictive analytics and machine learning algorithms. These features help businesses personalize their marketing campaigns and improve targeting and segmentation. Maropost's platform is also highly scalable and can support businesses of all sizes, from small startups to large enterprises. Simply put, the platform can handle large volumes of data and can be customized to meet the specific needs of each business.

In addition, Maropost is committed to innovation and constantly adds new features and capabilities to its platform to stay ahead of the curve.

Overall, merchants who have chosen Maropost to help them grow their business have benefitted from an integrated platform, advanced AI capabilities, scalability, exceptional customer support, and a commitment to innovation.

As a result, Ross Andrew Paquette has turned his idea into a multi-million-dollar global player in the e-commerce industry, with more and more merchants turning to Maropost each and every day – some of them even choosing Maropost over the more visible brand of Shopify, and reporting that the move paid off.