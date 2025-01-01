Alfredo De Massis
Bio
Ranked as the leading family business academic globally in a 2024 study published in Small Business Economics,
Alfredo was included in Family Capital’s list of Top 100 Family Business Influencers in February 2022, for the strong influence of his thought leadership on the global shaping of the family business field, and, in September 2022, Family Business United inducted him into The Family Business.
Alfredo was included in Family Capital’s list of Top 100 Family Business Influencers in February 2022, for the strong influence of his thought leadership on the global shaping of the family business field, and, in September 2022, Family Business United inducted him into The Family Business.
Latest
Entrepreneurs
Essential Strategies for Thriving in a Family Business
Entrepreneurial families play a vital role in shaping the global economy and society. These families, engaged in creating and managing businesses across generations, share a commitment to long-term growth, wealth preservation, and legacy building.