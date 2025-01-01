Charlie Curson
Bio
Charlie Curson is a strategic advisor, accredited leadership coach and the author of Be More Strategic: 12 Essential Practices for the Life and Career You Want. He advises founders, leaders and teams on strategy, leadership and growth, and is an angel investor in early-stage businesses.
Latest
Entrepreneurs
The 12 Practices of Strategic Mastery
We've entered an age when founders and leaders are rewarded less for how hard they work and more for how well they think, lead and make decisions.