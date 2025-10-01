Bio

CEO Claire Trachet is a former Deutsche Bank M&A banker turned entrepreneur who founded her own advisory firm, Trachet, to fix what she calls “the broken business of fundraising.” After experiencing first-hand the complexity of raising capital for her own AI/ML startup back in 2016, Claire realised how few founders truly understand the mechanics of deal structure, investor alignment, or exit readiness - and how costly that lack of understanding can be for people without the financial acumen she had from her Deutsche days - where she had advised on over $20bn in transactions. Since launching Trachet in 2016, she's led exits to the likes of Accenture and Proofpoint, and most recently led a €26m Series C for French cybersecurity company YesWeHack (backed by Wendel).