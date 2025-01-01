Bio

Daniel Daggers is the founder and CEO of DDRE Global, the advisory-led property firm he launched in 2020, completing more than $1bn in transaction value to date, with its very first instruction exceeding £110 million. With three decades in prime and super-prime real estate, he has advised on more than $6bn of residential sales worldwide, including some of the most expensive homes ever sold.



Before founding DDRE, he was a Partner at a leading real estate firm, where he handled landmark instructions such as the £95m sale of 3 Carlton Gardens, one of the UK’s biggest property deals of the past decade. He now leads a 50-strong team at DDRE Global, recognised internationally for its off-market discretion, high-profile transactions and tech-enabled, people-first approach to buying and selling at the very top of the market. Trusted by Royal families, Entrepreneurs and Global CEO’s.