Dorin Sterie
Country Manager Romania at Aforti Exchange
Dorin-Claudiu Sterie is an entrepreneur, online marketing expert and startup enthusiast. Understanding the trend that will revolutionize the future, he devoted himself to the implementation and development of fintechs, developing and educating the financial market in Romania.
What Romanian Entrepreneurs Need to Know About Developments in Fintech
No one can deny that the Romanian fintech market is growing consistently.