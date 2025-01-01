Ilona Hitel
Bio
Ilona Hitel is founder at B2B tech PR agency CommsCo PR, which supports numerous innovators in their growth by building their story. Ilona has more than 30 years of supporting technology scaleups and startups and has launched many now famous brands, such as Salesforce and Sophos
Latest
Entrepreneurs
Why visibility is the new currency for founders in the age of AI search
For founders, visibility has always been powerful. A funding announcement, a bold founder profile, or a flagship customer win can propel a company from unknown into headlines, crucially into the view of investors, prospects, and talent. But in 2025, the rules of visibility are changing at pace.