Ivan Mazour
CEO and Founder, Ometria
Ivan Mazour is the CEO and founder of Ometria, a retention marketing platform built specifically for retailers. Ometria has received $13 million in funding and is backed by several leading global VCs and London’s most successful technology entrepreneurs.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Resumes & Interviewing
A Post-Brexit Future for Entrepreneurs: How to Navigate an Uncertain Climate
How entrepreneurs can forge a future in the U.K. after Brexit.