Katia Vlachos
Bio
Katia Vlachos is a reinvention coach and the author of Uncaged: A Good Girl's Journey to
Reinvention. She helps accomplished professionals navigate career transitions and create
meaningful change without sacrificing their authentic selves.
Reinvention. She helps accomplished professionals navigate career transitions and create
meaningful change without sacrificing their authentic selves.
Latest
Technology
5 Red Flags Your Workplace Is Toxic (And How To Spot Them Early)
"I thought it was just a bad week," my client told me, "Then every week was a bad week."She had landed what seemed like a dream job – meaningful work, an important role, andattractive compensation.