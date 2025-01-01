Katia Vlachos

Bio

Katia Vlachos is a reinvention coach and the author of Uncaged: A Good Girl's Journey to
Reinvention. She helps accomplished professionals navigate career transitions and create
meaningful change without sacrificing their authentic selves.

Latest

Technology

5 Red Flags Your Workplace Is Toxic (And How To Spot Them Early)

"I thought it was just a bad week," my client told me, "Then every week was a bad week."She had landed what seemed like a dream job – meaningful work, an important role, andattractive compensation.

