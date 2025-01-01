Reece Mennie
Bio
Reece Mennie, the founder and CEO of award-winning nationwide property developer HJ Collection, property investment specialists Hunter Jones Group, and digital marketing agency Bigas Marketing. Throughout his career, Reece Mennie has received numerous prestigious accolades, including recognition at the National LIS and the Forty Under 40 awards. Reece is also known for his successful podcast series “Mennie Talks,” which has featured a number of business and sporting professionals such as Simon Jordan, Charlie Mullins and Harry Redknapp.
Latest
What does the Spring Statement mean for the UK's entrepreneurs?
A collective sigh of relief may have been heard across the country as the Chancellor confirmed there were no additional taxes to be announced during the Spring Statement.