Bio

Reece Mennie, the founder and CEO of award-winning nationwide property developer HJ Collection, property investment specialists Hunter Jones Group, and digital marketing agency Bigas Marketing. Throughout his career, Reece Mennie has received numerous prestigious accolades, including recognition at the National LIS and the Forty Under 40 awards. Reece is also known for his successful podcast series “Mennie Talks,” which has featured a number of business and sporting professionals such as Simon Jordan, Charlie Mullins and Harry Redknapp.