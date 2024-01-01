Simon Thomas
Managing Director at Ridgefield Consulting
Simon Thomas is the founder of Ridgefield Consulting, one of Oxfords leading firm of chartered accountants. Thomas qualified as a chartered accountant in London working for EY, before starting Ridgefield Consulting in 2010 which he has grown into a successful firm servicing the Oxfordshire area.
