After the death of her husband, Nicky Wake was left to navigate the challenges of grief and dating. She tells us how her own experiences led her to launch a platform for widows and widowers to connect in a safe, supportive space.

In 2020, Nicky Wake found herself widowed and searching for a way to cope with grief. When mainstream dating apps failed to meet her needs, Wake took matters into her own hands, founding Chapter 2 Dating Ltd. In this Entrepreneur UK interview, she explains how personal loss sparked her entrepreneurial journey and how she's now helping others find love and companionship after loss.

What inspired you to start your business?

I was sadly widowed in 2020 when I tragically lost my husband. I was devastated and battled with loneliness. Eventually, I found a way to live with my grief and my thoughts and, over time, my thoughts turned to the possibility of dating again, seeking solace and hope for the future. However, when I tried traditional mainstream dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge, I found them overwhelming and unsuited to my situation. As a grieving widow, these platforms often felt chaotic, dominated by ghosting, married men, and even inappropriate content like unsolicited explicit photos. I realised there had to be a better way. I believed that perhaps a fellow widower would be better placed to understand my journey and accept my grief. Assuming there must be an app specifically for widows and widowers, I was surprised to discover that no such platform existed.

As a natural entrepreneur (I already run a successful events company, Don't Panic Projects Ltd), I decided to take matters into my own hands. I raised investment and launched Chapter 2 Dating Ltd - a company dedicated to creating niche dating apps tailored to specific communities. Our platforms include Chapter2Dating.app, a space for widows and widowers to connect and support each other, and WidowsFire.dating, a casual site offering flirty, no-strings-attached fun for those navigating similar circumstances. Additionally, I launched SoberDating.app, inspired by my personal struggles with alcohol addiction while grieving and my journey to recovery. This app supports those embracing sobriety, those in recovery, or anyone curious about a sober lifestyle.

What was your biggest challenge and how did you overcome it?

I had a very steep learning curve to overcome, as I had never run a tech start-up or launched an app before. Thankfully, I had some knowledge of the digital world and an extensive network of contacts through my events business, Don't Panic, which runs numerous awards for the digital industries, such as the UK Business Tech Awards and the UK eCommerce Awards.

I leveraged both my knowledge and my network to successfully raise funds for the initial launch. Since then, I've completed two further funding rounds and am currently undertaking a final round to support the launch of SoberDating.app.

How did you secure your initial funding?

I was fortunate to have the support of a brilliant Non-Executive Director, Richard Gregory, who also serves as a Non-Exec for Don't Panic. He kindly agreed to take on the role of Chair for Chapter 2 Dating Ltd in return for sweat equity. Richard has been instrumental in helping me develop a robust business plan and investment deck, as well as identifying, pitching to, and securing investors. His guidance has been invaluable, and he continues to play a key role in steering the expansion of the company, including the upcoming launch of SoberDating.app.



How do you handle failure or setbacks?

We've certainly faced challenges along the way. The biggest has been growing a user base from scratch and expanding into other territories. Since our launch in November 2022, we've successfully built a community of over 15,000 subscribers across the UK, USA, Canada, and Australia. Thankfully, I'm surrounded by an incredible team. Our tech partner builds and manages the app, bringing extensive experience in the dating industry. Our exceptional PR company has leveraged my personal story to secure outstanding national and international media coverage. Additionally, I work with a talented freelance designer who has shaped our brands and design assets, and a brilliant Paid Social marketer who has helped us reach widows, widowers, and the sober community through Meta and other channels. Having this strong support system has been instrumental in overcoming setbacks and driving our growth.



What advice would you give to someone starting their own business?

Feel the fear and do it anyway! If your idea is strong and there's a substantial market for it, raising funding is achievable. Start by tapping into your personal network, or that of friends and family, to secure introductions to potential investors. Make full use of HMRC's SEIS scheme (and hire an accountant to get advance approval), as this can attract high-net-worth individuals who will benefit from tax breaks in return for their investment.

Don't be afraid to draw on your personal experiences to create unique and effective solutions to problems you deeply understand. Your story can be a powerful tool - leverage it to gain media coverage and capture the interest of both users and investors. Always adopt a lean start-up mindset. You don't need fancy offices, a costly build, or a full-time CTO to launch an app. Use white-label solutions to test your concept, build a market, and prove viability before committing to significant expenses and overheads. Conserve resources and prioritise smart investments in marketing and PR, as these are critical for driving growth and attracting users. Without a solid user base, even the best app or product has no value.

How do you stay motivated during tough times?

I'm blessed to have a network of established and successful entrepreneurs, many of whom have become close friends. During tough times, I lean on them for help or advice. When faced with challenges, I don't try to have all the answers myself. I focus on identifying the right person to ask. I've found that people inherently want to help; you just need to be willing to ask. Their guidance and perspective have been invaluable in navigating difficult situations and staying motivated.

Share your tips for achieving success….

In my experience, the key to success begins with a strong, unique idea. Start by identifying a problem that needs solving - ideally, one you have personal experience or a deep understanding of. Ensure your solution addresses the problem in a unique or innovative way and, if possible, aim to be first to market. Never underestimate the power of a niche; focusing on a specific audience can be incredibly impactful. Your network is a valuable resource. Leverage every connection you can to help achieve your goals. Stay focused and work hard; success is never easy. It demands drive, determination, ambition, and unwavering self-belief. Surround yourself with the best people and suppliers. You can't do it all alone, and you won't have all the answers, so don't be afraid to ask for help. Do not underestimate the importance of PR and marketing in driving success. These can be powerful tools for building awareness and growing your audience. Lastly, celebrate your wins along the way. Taking time to recognise your achievements gives you a sense of pride and accomplishment and, most importantly, reinforces belief in what you're doing.