Approval Granted for Siemens Mobility's £100 Million Advanced Manufacturing Hub The new facility will serve as a cutting-edge production hub, boosting local employment and advancing sustainable transportation innovation in the UK

Siemens
The new site in Chippenham

Siemens Mobility has been granted planning approval by Wiltshire County Council to establish a £100 million high-tech hub in Chippenham. Scheduled to open in 2026, the facility will encompass manufacturing, digital engineering, and research and development (R&D), positioning the company at the forefront of railway transformation in the UK.

Construction is set to begin early next year, with Bowmer + Kirkland, a UK-based contractor known for its proficiency in large-scale industrial and commercial projects, taking charge of the build. The new site will specialise in the creation of cutting-edge signalling systems and digital rail solutions, paving the way for modernised transport infrastructure.

This initiative reinforces Siemens Mobility's strong ties to Chippenham, where it has been a leader in rail signalling innovation since 1897. Currently employing about 800 people in the area, the company's investment highlights its commitment to driving advancements in sustainable transport while supporting the local community.

Rob Morris, Joint UK&I CEO and Managing Director for Rail Infrastructure said: "I'm really pleased that construction will soon begin on our world leading digital engineering, and research and development facility. Our 800-strong Chippenham workforce has played a key role in the UK and this upgrade will help in sustaining local jobs and skills for future generations. For more than 125 years, Siemens Mobility has invested in Chippenham and is going to continue to transform rail travel in Britain for many years to come."

Nick McQuaid, Regional Director for Bowmer + Kirkland said "Bowmer + Kirkland are delighted to be chosen as Siemens Mobility's construction partner to deliver this state-of-the-art facility in Chippenham. Our vast experience in the delivery of high-quality buildings and our expertise in sustainable construction methods, community engagement and engagement with local SMEs wherever we build will ensure that this project provides a valuable legacy both locally and to the surrounding area."

