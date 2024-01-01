Chairman, Cambridge Technology Enterprises

Aashish Kalra is a pioneering equity investor in technology, infrastructure, real estate, energy, logistics and hospitality. Earlier as a Co-founder of Cambridge Samsung Resources, a leading Systems Integrator, he concluded successful partnerships with Hewlett-Packard, Marubeni, NEC and other global 1000 companies.

As the Chairman, he foresees the global operations of CTE, providing strategic vision and leadership to the company. He has been consistently quoted in leading Indian and International media and was featured in the "Young Turks" program on CNBC. In 2008, he was named one of the "Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business”.