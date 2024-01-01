Abhay Antony

Product Manager, Roposo

Abhay is currently working as a Product Manager in one of the most Interesting social networks in the Indian market - Roposo where people share stories and tips around fashion. He started his career with Verizon and has also worked for a about a year with product operations management at Facebook. Abhay has a degree in BE in Computer Science from the Birla Institute of Technology.

 

