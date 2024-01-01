Co-Founder, Wealthy

Aditya Agarwal is the co-founder of Wealthy. He looks after consumer experience, platform development and business strategy.



He has a B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from IIT, Bombay. Aditya is an angel investor in companies like Housing.com, Online Tyari, Chaayos and Globevestor. He comes from a strong entrepreneurial background and was earlier involved in his family’s marble and granite business.



Aditya is an ardent Arsenal fan. He is also fond of travelling. His favorite leisure activity, however, is spending time with his 2-year-old daughter who makes him realize the importance of living in the present every single day.