Aditya Bafna
Managing Director & CEO, Element Retail
Aditya Bafna is the Managing Director and CEO of Element Retail, India’s strongest brand-focused retail experience provider. He manages and oversees the entire brand association operations of Element, ensuring its continued collaboration with only the most successful, iconic and domain-leading brands across categories.
Aditya also serves as the MD and CEO of Seva Automotive Maruti Suzuki Dealership and Rushabh Honda two-wheeler, which was spread across Maharashtra. For his performance, he received the Best Entrepreneur of the Year award 2017-18 for the Maruti Suzuki India Dealership which it emerged as the leader in each city of presence in terms of sales, service and customer satisfaction.
