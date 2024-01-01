Ajai Chowdhry
Founder, HCL
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
How India Can Best Utilize Its Demographic Advantage
There is an urgent need to improve the level of employability of the available workforce to be able to keep up with the growth in demand for skilled workforce.
Quick Implementation is Key to Startup India Action Plan's Success
In order to create a positive impact, the conditions need to be simple and the process has to be quick.
Is Profitability More Important Than Growth?
It is crucial for any business to grow as well as be profitable in order to sustain and stay relevant in the marketplace.
Finding a perfect investor could be closer than you think
It is vital for an entrepreneur to find the right investor for their business as this is a symbiotic relationship.