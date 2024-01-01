Ajay Jain

Angel Investor

Ajay Jain, an MBA from ISB, has a varied background - semiconductors, education, incubation, skilling and investments. He is a start-up advisor and recently worked with T-Hub. 

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Entrepreneurs

Importance of Sounding Board & First Principles for Young Startups

The entrepreneur & the sounding board need to involve themselves deeply into understanding the customer

Growth Strategies

Difference Between Start-up & Business: All you Need to Know

A critical difference between the two is found in two financial principles - risk vs return and the going concern concept

More Authors You Might Like