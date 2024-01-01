Ajay Ramasubramaniam
Director, Zone Startups India
Ajay Ramasubramanium is Director, Zone Startups India, which is a part of Ryerson Futures Netowork that operates accelerator programs around the World under the brand Zone Startups. We provide hands on strategic and tactical guidance for startups looking to drive market validation and customer acquisition as well as access to investors, corporate partners and advisors.
Market Access Programs: Adding Dimensions to Accelerators
Getting into a new industry or geography isn't as simple as it may sound - even if you've scaled well in your home market.
Not Tech but collaborations to Be the Next Big Thing for Fintech Industry
Collaboration is helping traditional services to transform into new avatars of delivery