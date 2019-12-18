Ajay Trehan

Founder & CEO, AuthBridge

Ajay Trehan is a pioneer in modern background screening process outsourcing. He founded AuthBridge in 2005 and has built the company into a leading authority on background check management in India. Today, AuthBridge is a quality-driven, best practice company, delivering proven business impact risk advisory solutions to top draw clients, including Fortune 500 organisations.

Ajay’s perspective on the importance of risk assessment and mitigation drives AuthBridge’s culture of innovation and commitment to excellence. His passion for best standards in service and customer engagement has seen the company measure up to global quality benchmark, including ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certifications. A visionary leader, Ajay has been critical to AuthBridge’s success and growth. While he is actively involved in formulating strategy and execution across the entire screening process lifecycle, Ajay also participates in guiding AuthBridge’s clients on Total Security Management – a risk advisory initiative of AuthBridge. 

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

The HR Technology Landscape Is Evolving: Trends To Look For In 2023

Many organizations are joining the bandwagon of adopting cutting-edge technology to match the pace with the evolving HR trends

News and Trends

The Future Of HR In the Age Of Information And Data

Some interesting technology trends are emerging across the entire employee lifecycle of an organization to redefine the future of HR

News and Trends

Reopening and Rebuilding Gig-Economy Post COVID-19

The gig economy has the potential to create up to 90 million jobs in India post-pandemic

News and Trends

Authentication Technology Is Shaping Vendor-Partner Verification And On-boarding

Process visibility and efficacy take a hit along with multiple and multi-level approvals adding to the onboarding woes

Technology

Bringing In a Seamless Technology-Based Hiring Programme for Gig Workers

Gig economy companies need to hire verified workers with clean background to mitigate risks of employee fraud or customer harassment

Growth Strategies

Top Employee Hiring Trends to Watch Out in 2020

As in-demand candidates push employers to reinvent the wheel, employee experience enhancement is bound to become a buzzword

More Authors You Might Like

Loading...