Akhil Shahani
Managing Director, Shahani Group and member of ASCENT
Akhil Shahani is the ASCENT Member and Managing Director of Shahani Group.
Latest
10 Things to Check Before Joining a Course
Have your friends and family heard about this institute? What is the general impression they have about it?
How A Leader Can Build A Team of Leaders
"The Sage is self-effacing and scanty of words, when his task is accomplished and things have been completed, All the people say, 'We ourselves have achieved it!' "
What's the Point of Studying Abroad?
The reduced cost of these pathway programs along with the higher long-term salary the graduate can get in India make this a viable option for students who dream of getting a foreign degree
Making Students Globally Competitive While They Learn
Becoming globally competent is not a simple process, but if pursued correctly, it can be achieved successfully, yielding far-reaching benefits that last throughout their lives
How Vocational Education Needs to Change
A vocational program to train electricians will not be suitable for a student who wants to work as a plumber and that is where we lack
The Need For Entrepreneurship Education in India
Having knowledgeable business school professors as guides in their learning journey is an experience that is difficult to duplicate outside the college environment