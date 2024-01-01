Akshay Mehrotra
CEO and Co-Founder, Fibe
Latest
5 Tech Trends That Will Change the Fintech Industry In 2023
The fintech movement is rapidly gaining ground, and in 2023 it is anticipated to further thrive in the banking and payments sectors
Decoding RBI's Digital Lending Guidelines
With regulated digital platforms, more informed and smarter decisions could be made about getting digital credit
Fraud Detection In Fintech: How To detect And Prevent Frauds In the Lending Industry
Availing of a personal loan through a digital lending app is relatively easier, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing the number of personal loan scams
How Fintech Companies Are Changing the Idea Of Credit In India
The current fintech industry is normalizing credit in smaller and daily life purchases