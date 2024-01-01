Akshay Mehrotra

CEO and Co-Founder, Fibe

5 Tech Trends That Will Change the Fintech Industry In 2023

The fintech movement is rapidly gaining ground, and in 2023 it is anticipated to further thrive in the banking and payments sectors

Decoding RBI's Digital Lending Guidelines

With regulated digital platforms, more informed and smarter decisions could be made about getting digital credit

Fraud Detection In Fintech: How To detect And Prevent Frauds In the Lending Industry

Availing of a personal loan through a digital lending app is relatively easier, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing the number of personal loan scams

How Fintech Companies Are Changing the Idea Of Credit In India

The current fintech industry is normalizing credit in smaller and daily life purchases

