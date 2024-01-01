Akta Adani

Founder & CEO, India Boulevard

Akta Adani is the founder & CEO of India Boulevard, a San Francisco-based e-commerce store for South Asian menswear and womenswear focused on disrupting the customer clothing space.

Akta is former finance professional turned fashion tech entrepreneur. She is a coffee lover and prefers to take the road less traveled.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

From Zero to 50 - Tips to Win Your First 50 Customers

For the first 50 clients, rather than focusing on finding the 'right channel', try anything and everything

More Authors You Might Like