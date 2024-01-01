Akta Adani
Founder & CEO, India Boulevard
Akta Adani is the founder & CEO of India Boulevard, a San Francisco-based e-commerce store for South Asian menswear and womenswear focused on disrupting the customer clothing space.
Akta is former finance professional turned fashion tech entrepreneur. She is a coffee lover and prefers to take the road less traveled.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
From Zero to 50 - Tips to Win Your First 50 Customers
For the first 50 clients, rather than focusing on finding the 'right channel', try anything and everything