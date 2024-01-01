Head of Marketing & Global Growth, CleverTap

Almitra Karnik is the Head of Marketing & Global Growth. Almitra oversees the growth across CleverTap’s global markets, actively managing brand strategy, digital, content and partner marketing along with public and analyst relations efforts. Almitra is a prominent member of the Silicon Valley startup community, having led product marketing at Twilio, and most recently building out Splunk’s global brand recognition. She brings experience in cross-market growth development, having also served as marketing manager for Fortune 500 companies like Cisco Systems and EMC Corporation.