Ameera Shah
Managing Director and Promoter, Metropolis Healthcare
Ameera Shah is the Managing Director and Promoter of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. She has revolutionized the pathology industry from being a doctor-led practice to a professional corporate group in an extremely unregulated, competitive and fragmented market.
Under her leadership, Metropolis has evolved from its single-pathology-laboratory status to a fully integrated multinational chain of 150 diagnostic centers and more than 1000 collection centers across the globe. Ms. Shah received a degree in Finance from The University of Texas at Austin and has also completed the prestigious Owner-President Management Program at Harvard Business School.
Forbes Asia listed Ameera Shah in the Asia’s Most Powerful Women, 2015, for powering the rise of Metropolis Healthcare and brining a significant shift in the diagnostics industry.
