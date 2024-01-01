Amit Kanodia
Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Mad Over Poker
As the Co-Founder and CEO, at Mad Over Poker, an early stage poker start-up, Amit has been involved in conceptualising, and strategising at the firm. This dynamic start-up is their ﬁrst-of- its kind online real money driven product in India. The start-up works in the happening industry associated with glamour. Amit co-founded Mad Over Poker in April 2017 along with two other co-founders Avinash Pitti & Abhishek Pitti.
Amit, a graduate of IIM Indore, began his entrepreneurial journey from a very young age. Bitten by entrepreneurship bug, Amit quit his job and started his own manufacturing industry called Kanodia Industries, which is now run by his family.
