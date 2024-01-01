Amit Kumat

MD and CEO Prataap Snacks Ltd

Amit Kumar is the leading force behind Prataap Snacks Ltd. and has run operations for the company since its inception in 2002. He has a Master’s degree in Science from University of South Western Louisiana.

He is the architect whose foresight and business sense has taken Pratap Snacks forward, and the company now employees 750 people directly and 3,000 people indirectly, as opposed to just three employees when it started out.