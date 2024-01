Amit Wadhwani

Managing Director, Sai Estate Consultants

Amit Wadhwani is the Director of Sai estate Consultants. He started with just a couple of people in his team back in 2010. He now commands a team of nearly 200 people and, is valued at Rs. 900 crore. By 2019, he plans to float public issue, grow to a 500-member team and have an office each in 30 countries.