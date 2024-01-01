Anand Dalmia

Co-founder, www.fisdom.com

Anand leads the business development effort at Fisdom. He has more than a decade of experience in the investment banking space and has worked for reputed organizations like Macquarie, UBS and Avendus. Anand joined Fisdom from Macquarie Capital where he led their investment banking business in the technology space in India. He has worked on several transactions in M&A, Private Equity Syndication, Equity Capital Markets and Debt Financing

Anand holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow, and Bachelors in Commerce from St. Xaviers College, Kolkata. In his free time he enjoys spending time with family and playing poker.