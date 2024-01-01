Co-Founder, CleverTap

Anand Jain is currently the Co-Founder of CleverTap. Previously, he was the founding CTO of burrp.com, India’s largest local reviews and recommendations platform of Mumbai. burrp.com was acquired in 2009 by the publicly traded yellow pages company, Infomedia 18 Ltd (now merged with Network 18). Prior to burrp.com, Anand was based out of the US - in Seattle and San Francisco, where he has worked with Motorola, AT&T and Brience. Anand has more than two decades of experience architecting and building software. He's a management professional with significant experience leading engineering, design, quality and IT teams.