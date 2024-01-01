Anand Mahajan

CEO, Sphinx Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Anand is the Founder of Sphinx Solutions having experience more than a decade. His passion for innovation and technology made him drive Sphinx Solutions with ease. He holds excellent management with a futuristic view for developing apps in the field of AI, Blockchain, Mobile, Web, and Software.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

How Indian Entrepreneurs Are Expected to Seize Post Demonetization Business Opportunities

This ongoing transformation is providing ample opportunities for startups to enter the new era of a digital economy.

Growth Strategies

Demystifying App Entrepreneurs Dilemma to Choose The Mobile App Development Platform

Every app entrepreneur has to understand the product first along with the targeted audiences.

Marketing

Top 5 Evolving eCommerce Trends In Coming Years

Trends with serious potential to increase productivity of an online store

More Authors You Might Like