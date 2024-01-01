Anand Mahesh Talari
Managing Director, Mavcomm Consulting Pvt Ltd
Mavcomm Consulting is a reputation counsel firm with offices in New Delhi and Mumbai. It is the only Indian member of Global Communications Alliance, an official network of like-minded communications firms spanning four continents, encompassing a comprehensive range of expert consultants.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Don't Make Your Crisis Worse
Rather than sharing positive stories companies should focus on trust building initiatives