Anant Jangwal

Founder, Vape Stop

A Doon School alumnus, Anant did his business graduation from University of Toronto, and worked in Toronto at Jackman, a boutique management consulting company focused on retail reinventions. He then chose to move to India with the aim of becoming an entrepreneur, but first decided to work with an Indian management company called Technopak Advisors.

Anant also contributes to key discussions with Indian policy makers on the subject of e-cigarette regulation in India.