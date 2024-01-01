Aniketh Jain
General Manager, APAC , Enterprise Cloud Business
Aniketh Jain is the co-founder and CEO at Solutions Infini Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., one of Asia’s fastest growing Cloud Communications Company in India. He is responsible for building strategic partnerships, liaising with network operators, finance and regulatory authorities, spearheading marketing initiatives, inventing new products & driving sales.
He is also an ambitious entrepreneur and maintains a 360 degree approach on things to enhance the overall business trajectory. He identifies the problem zones and intelligently levels the uneven playing field to ensure continuous growth and success of the organization.He extends his role bringing in new opportunities, standardize strategic planning and marketing and leads upfront in discovering new collaborations for the organization. He is a key player for drafting effectual product ideas and fortifying of perpetual product enhancement.
Born and raised in Bangalore, he attended the prestigious Holy saint school and later completed his graduation in Computer Applications from Sri BhagawanMahaveer Jain College and TSME Program from IIM Ahmedabad.
He has activelyparticipated in various eventsin school and college. During his free time, he actively spends time in networking, photography, reading, travelling and cooking.
