Anil K. Gupta
Michael D. Dingman Chair in Strategy and Entrepreneurship, University of Maryland
Latest
Why Competition Is Good For Unicorns To Keep Innovating
When compared to Silicon Valley startups, where do Indian startups stand?
The Big Difference Between IITs and MIT
How IITs can become MIT and what is the need of this change?
Valuations That Are – Valuations That Will Be : A VC To Stock Market Transformation
Anil K. Gupta talks about various concerns over valuations in India.
Is India Coming In Power With Its Startup Cult?
The inspiration comes from Silicon Valley, but does it have the potential to become Silicon Valley?