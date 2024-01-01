Anil Punjabi
Director, Ar-Es Travels
Anil Punjabi is Director, Ar-Es Travels, Kolkata. He is also chairman, eastern region, Travel Agents Federation of India; and head, tourism, Bengal Chamber of Commerce.
