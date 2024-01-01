Ankit Shyamsukha

CEO, ICA Edu Skills & Co-founder, IDCM

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

Is the Pandemic Pushing India To an Unprecedented Unemployment Crisis?

The pandemic isn't the only reason of salaried job losses in India, there are other factors as well

News and Trends

Skill Education: Reinventing Education In the Time Of Pandemic

While unemployment remains high among young population during the coronavirus pandemic, joblessness has become a bigger challenge for the educated youth

Growth Strategies

Fixing Skilling Crisis Amid Pandemic

The dream of achieving a self-reliant $5-trillion economy completely depends upon the education and the skill level of its citizens

Growth Strategies

How Skill Training Can Make the Youth More Workplace-Ready During Digital Era

Experts characterize the country's employability problem a bigger challenge than unemployment itself

More Authors You Might Like