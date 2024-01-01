Anshul Khandelwal
Founder, Upside9
I am an engineer by profession and a marketer at heart. I have spent more than 7 years in IT working across technology, design, sales and marketing. I donned the hat of an entrepreneur with Upside9. I am excited about getting great, functionally attractive products to the market. In my last stint I handled Business development and Account Management for the APAC region. I also look into the digital marketing business, forming and implementing customer acquisition strategies.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Technology
The New Wave of Chat Commerce
Messaging apps have grown exponentially in past couple of years. They may be very well on the way of replacing emails.