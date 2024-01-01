Apaksh Gupta
Founder, One Impression
Apaksh Gupta is an entrepreneur and Founder of One Impression--an Artificial Intelligence Driven Influencer Marketing Platform that is changing the way brands work with influencers. He has built successful campaigns for his brands such as Bombay Shaving Company, Kazo, Healthkart to name a few. He works with over 25,000+ influencers across the globe having reach ranging from a 1000 people to more than a few million.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Social Media
Influencer Marketing: Six Mistakes that Brands Make
Brands need to tread carefully and find the perfect balance between keeping the audiences' trust and promoting themselves