Apoorva Ranjan Sharma

Co-founder & Managing Director, 9Unicorns

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Finance

The Cynicism On Foreign Funding And How Its Opening Doors For Indian Investors

Homegrown investors attracted by good value may kickstart a virtuous cycle of injecting fresh capital in one sector benefiting the next and bring certainty in their longstanding relationships with startups

Growth Strategies

How Startups Could Reacquire the Lost Market Share Through Innovation

Innovation is the only solution to continue the journey of growth and give reasons to see the silver line in the form of innovations that will generate opportunities

Finance

Impact Of COVID-19 On Startup Funding: How To Raise Capital During a Crisis?

The answer lies in three 'R'-research, reassess and restructure

More Authors You Might Like