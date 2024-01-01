Arshan Vakil

Mr. Arshan Vakil, is the Founder, and CEO of Enguru and Kings Learning a technology-driven start-up that is focussed on providing English and communication skill training through innovative technology. Arshan was included in Forbes’ annual 30 under 30 2018 Asia publication in the consumer technology category. Arshan has two degrees, cum laude, with a BSc in Economics from the Wharton School and a BSc in System Science Engineering from the School of Engineering and Applied Science at UPenn.