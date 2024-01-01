Arshan Vakil
Founder, and CEO of Enguru and Kings Learning
Latest
Bad Communication Skills Equal Bad Appraisals; Brush up on Your Skills Now
India's unemployment crisis indicates that a large percentage of employees, even with multiple years of work experience, lack strong communication skills
Are Language Learning Apps the New Teachers of the Era?
Language apps are not replacements for a teacher (yet), but can still help people achieve a lot in learning a new language