Arshan Vakil

Founder, and CEO of Enguru and Kings Learning

Mr. Arshan Vakil, is the Founder, and CEO of Enguru and Kings Learning a technology-driven start-up that is focussed on providing English and communication skill training through innovative technology. Arshan was included in Forbes’ annual 30 under 30 2018 Asia publication in the consumer technology category. Arshan has two degrees, cum laude, with a BSc in Economics from the Wharton School and a BSc in System Science Engineering from the School of Engineering and Applied Science at UPenn. 

Latest

Growth Strategies

Bad Communication Skills Equal Bad Appraisals; Brush up on Your Skills Now

India's unemployment crisis indicates that a large percentage of employees, even with multiple years of work experience, lack strong communication skills

News and Trends

Are Language Learning Apps the New Teachers of the Era?

Language apps are not replacements for a teacher (yet), but can still help people achieve a lot in learning a new language

