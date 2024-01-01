Arun Roongta
Managing Director, HGH India
Arun Roongta, Managing Director, HGH India trade show has domain expertise in textile, fashion, lifestyle and home sectors nationally and internationally. He is well-entrenched with the dynamics of Indian and international markets and retailing in these sectors. He has pioneered many service sector projects in India which include B to B publishing, trade shows, trend forecasting and market research in the fields he specialises in.
The Houseware Market and its Potential for Entrepreneurs in India
As consumers get more used to branded and better products and buying through organized retail channels, opportunities for entrepreneurs in houseware segment will become larger and larger in the years ahead