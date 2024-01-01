Arun Roongta

Managing Director, HGH India

Arun Roongta, Managing Director, HGH India trade show has domain expertise in textile, fashion, lifestyle and home sectors nationally and internationally. He is well-entrenched with the dynamics of Indian and international markets and retailing in these sectors. He has pioneered many service sector projects in India which include B to B publishing, trade shows, trend forecasting and market research in the fields he specialises in.

 

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Entrepreneurs

The Houseware Market and its Potential for Entrepreneurs in India

As consumers get more used to branded and better products and buying through organized retail channels, opportunities for entrepreneurs in houseware segment will become larger and larger in the years ahead

More Authors You Might Like