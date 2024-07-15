Arundhuti Banerjee
Guneet Monga: OTT unified everyone with different content and democratised the creative space
As the Oscar-winning film producer Guneet Monga and Karan Johar partnered to produce their upcoming sci-fi web series Gyaarah Gyaarah, which is releasing on ZEE5 on August 9, the makers of the show opened up about the market and content acquisition opportunities on the OTT platform and more
6 evergreen master storytellers of Indian cinema
As Netflix drops the trailer for the upcoming documentary on the journey of the legendary filmmaker of Indian cinema, S. S. Rajamouli, titled 'Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli', we are looking at some of the iconic Indian filmmakers of all time who not only created magic on the 70mm screen with the power of storytelling but also made our presence felt globally and became the cultural icon of the nation
Akshay Kumar: Where is the box-office magic?
One of the much-celebrated Bollywood superstars, who is known for his physical fitness and super hit films, has given seven flops in a row in the last two years. As the year is ending and the actor also has multiple projects in the pipeline, we look for a ray of hope that will not only restore the stardom of Akshay but also deliver much-needed business at the box office
Actress – entrepreneur Richa Chadha takes the new role of a mother!
As the Indian actor and entrepreneur couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal is blessed with a daughter and good wishes are started to pour in, we look at how, Richa, has grown up from a youngster from the capital city of Delhi, to the internationally acclaimed actress, business owner, now a mother, after her recent huge success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi – acing the art of 'doing it all'
Stree 2 is coming: Are Bollywood cinegoers more into horror comedy than pure horror films?
As the trailer for the upcoming Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 dropped on Thursday and the film is all set to release on August 15 in the theatre, let's find out if the Indian audience loves watching a horror-comedy Desi story more than a pure horror film based on its success!
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding: Was it all fun-fair or a business affair?
From Rihanna launching her makeup line Fenty Beauty in India to Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg likely to set up their first data centre in India at the Reliance Industries campus to Kardashians 'filming' their India trip for'something special', we explore if the much talked-about event of the decade—the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding—was beyond just a wedding with a guest list of global celebrities